Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge

Summer Shipley
Summer Shipley(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop on April 13, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged a woman on drug-related charges.

Two women were occupying the vehicle when it was stopped by agents. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 31 near the Hartselle and Decatur city line.

Bridgette Berry, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant with an agency in Georgia. Police say Summer Shipley, 39, had drug paraphernalia in her possession during the stop. Both women were transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Bridgette Berry
Bridgette Berry(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

When Shipley arrived at the jail, investigators discovered she had what appeared to be about a gram of fentanyl in her possession.

They had to test the drug before charging her, so she was able to post bond on the possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

She was arrested again on April 27 after the the alleged drugs were confirmed to be fentanyl.

Shipley was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville

Latest News

Brian Martin pleads not guilty
Brian Martin pleads not guilty
WAFF 48's Kellie Miller reporting
Terminal improvements at Huntsville International Airport
WAFF 48's Kellie Miller reporting
Terminal improvements at Huntsville International Airport
Inmate dies at Etowah County Detention Center