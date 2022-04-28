Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop on April 13, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged a woman on drug-related charges.

Two women were occupying the vehicle when it was stopped by agents. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 31 near the Hartselle and Decatur city line.

Bridgette Berry, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant with an agency in Georgia. Police say Summer Shipley, 39, had drug paraphernalia in her possession during the stop. Both women were transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Bridgette Berry (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

When Shipley arrived at the jail, investigators discovered she had what appeared to be about a gram of fentanyl in her possession.

They had to test the drug before charging her, so she was able to post bond on the possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

She was arrested again on April 27 after the the alleged drugs were confirmed to be fentanyl.

Shipley was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

