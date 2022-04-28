Deals
Tuscumbia Police lieutenant recovering from fight with suspect

Kelvin Cole
Kelvin Cole(Tuscumbia Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police Department lieutenant is recovering from facial injuries that he got during a fight with a suspect.

According to Tuscumbia PD Police Chief Tony Logan, Lieutenant George Henley was responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday when the suspect attacked him. Lt. Henley was hit in the face several times and has a fracture around his eye and his jaw.

The domestic violence dispute was between a mother and son at the Virginia Street Apartments.

Kelvin Cole, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

