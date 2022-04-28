Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Troy community shares thoughts on Biden’s announced visit

This will be the President’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.
This will be the President’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.(WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The president of the United States is setting his sights on Alabama. The state is playing a key role in protecting Ukrainians from the Russian invasion.

President Joe Biden will be in Troy to tour the Lockheed Martin facility, where missiles being used in Ukraine are manufactured.

The company tweeted: “@LockheedMartin is proud to support our customers and we welcome President Biden to our Troy facility.”

Troy resident Mary Johnson is also eager for Biden’s arrival. She said her daughter-in-law actually works at the weapons plant.

“She would be very excited to know that the president is coming to Lockheed Martin,” Johnson said.

Other Troy residents, like Danita Richardson, are more critical of Biden and his decision to come to the mostly conservative state.

“My question to my mind is why is he coming? What’s up? I’ve not been in favor of Biden since he’s been elected,” Richardson said.

Many people in the area are students at Troy University. Eli Whaley is a junior political science major with ambitions of studying law. He is fascinated by the government and that the president is coming to Troy.

“Little communities are forgotten about a whole lot, so seeing the president of the United States coming to a small, tiny community like Troy, I think it’s really a big deal,” he said.

This will be the president’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville

Latest News

Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Baby formula shortage affecting parents
Baby formula shortage shedding light on breastfeeding and donor milk
Lincoln County Humane Society fights for additional funding.