Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine with a few added clouds this afternoon. Dry for your Thursday with temperatures on the uptick.

Into the upper 70s lower 80s for your afternoon ahead.

Pack the sunscreen for today and tomorrow, spare a few clouds, that sunshine will be in full force!

By Friday we will see a shot at a shower or two, but remain relatively dry to finish off the workweek. Highs will bounce into the 80s once again.

Your weekend brings greater chances for rain. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain pushing its way across north Alabama. Sunday remains the more widespread event, but showers for your Saturday may put a damper on plans.

In the next 10 days we welcome the month of May, summerlike temps and rain.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville

Latest News

Just some April perfection for today!
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More sunshine and warmer temps in the 70s & 80s to end the week
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6