Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine with a few added clouds this afternoon. Dry for your Thursday with temperatures on the uptick.

Into the upper 70s lower 80s for your afternoon ahead.

Pack the sunscreen for today and tomorrow, spare a few clouds, that sunshine will be in full force!

By Friday we will see a shot at a shower or two, but remain relatively dry to finish off the workweek. Highs will bounce into the 80s once again.

Your weekend brings greater chances for rain. Both Saturday and Sunday have rain pushing its way across north Alabama. Sunday remains the more widespread event, but showers for your Saturday may put a damper on plans.

In the next 10 days we welcome the month of May, summerlike temps and rain.

