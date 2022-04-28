Deals
Terminal improvements at Huntsville International Airport

By Kellie Miller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, money is now available to make improvements to terminal facilities at Huntsville International Airport.

“We have some projects ready to go, and the total cost for all improvements is $51.5 million,” said public relations manager Mary Swanstrom.

Although many travelers would love to see more restaurants and concessions at the airport, Swanstrom said airport leaders are first focusing on projects that ensure all ADA guidelines are met.

So, what’s included in this $51.5 million price tag? Swanstrom said we’ll be getting new bathrooms, elevators, escalators, and seating.

“While it might not be as exciting to some to get new bathrooms and escalators, it is going to mean a lot to those who really need access...and it’s going to improve the overall passenger experience here at our airport,” Swanstrom said.

Some other projects include:

  • Concourse Tile Replacement
  • Permanent Service Animal Relief Area
  • Terminal Public Area Renovations
  • Shared Use Ticketing Renovations
  • Terminal and Concourse Mechanical Equipment Replacement

Travelers can expect to see construction begin on some of these projects in August. Swanstrom said the changes are coming at an important time for the airport. Passenger traffic is currently 72 percent of pre-covid numbers and continues to trend upwards.

“There’s a strategic master plan. It’s available on our website, so you can get a glimpse into the future of what’s going to be happening out here at our airport,” Swanstrom said. “Fortunately, we had these projects in the works and the planning had been done…we have elevations and drawings. So it was just a matter of having shovel ready projects when the bill came around.”

Aside from terminal improvements set to begin in August, travelers should also keep in mind that American’s nonstop service to Miami is coming back to Huntsville International Airport for the summer. That service starts on May 7. Breeze Airways is also expanding and adding a nonstop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas starting Aug. 4.

[ READ MORE: Breeze Airways adding Las Vegas to nonstop destinations from Huntsville ]

Huntsville International Airport is a convenient hub that a lot of air cargo operators and freight forwarders use. In addition to the renovations coming late summer, Swanstrom said airport leaders are also planning to build an additional air cargo hangar.

“Air cargo is 23 percent ahead of last year, which is still a little bit below pre-covid, but it is continuing to trend upwards,” Swanstrom said.

The air cargo hangar will be more than 110,000 square feet, and the price tag is going to be about $17 million. It will be located on Wall Triana Highway, and leaders hope to begin work on it by the end of May.

Swanstrom said the leadership team at Huntsville International Airport is looking for employees in a number of areas. Those jobs are posted in the career section on flyhuntsville.com.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

