The Suffers are bringing the soul to Panoply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With Texas roots, The Suffers is a band with some soul that travels the

The 7-member group blends the sounds of classic American soul with rock and roll. If you ask us, they’re funky to make anyone want to dance.

The group is one of the headlining acts at Panoply Arts Festival happening in downtown Huntsville April 29 - May 1.

Payton Walker talked with frontwoman Kam Franklin about the bands history, their unique style and what’s to come at Panoply.

