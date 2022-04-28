Deals
Power restored in the City of Madison

WAFF Power Outages(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Power in the City of Madison has been restored Wednesday night.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in the City of Madison.

Crews are working to restore power from Madison Boulevard north to Browns Ferry Road and from County Line Road to Hughes Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time however crews are working quickly to restore power to residents.

