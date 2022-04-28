No clear evidence in cause of 2021 VBC partial collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Von Braun Center officials say there’s no clear cause of an April 2021 partial collapse at the Propst Arena.

The building was evacuated for a brief amount of time, but guests were eventually allowed to re-enter the arena. No injuries were reported.

According to spokesperson for the VBC, Samantha Nielsen, there is no clear evidence to what caused the ceiling to collapse. No organization has been determined to be at fault and no lawsuits have been reported.

Nielson also stated during a VBC Board of Control Meeting on April 21, the Board of Control approved Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors’ re-design submission for the replacement ceiling structure.

The projected date for the installation of the replaced pieces is within the next three months.

The VBC’s insurance company is paying the insurance claim for the removal and replacement of the ceiling structure that collapsed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.