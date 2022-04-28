Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

No clear evidence in cause of 2021 VBC partial collapse

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Von Braun Center officials say there’s no clear cause of an April 2021 partial collapse at the Propst Arena.

The building was evacuated for a brief amount of time, but guests were eventually allowed to re-enter the arena. No injuries were reported.

According to spokesperson for the VBC, Samantha Nielsen, there is no clear evidence to what caused the ceiling to collapse. No organization has been determined to be at fault and no lawsuits have been reported.

Nielson also stated during a VBC Board of Control Meeting on April 21, the Board of Control approved Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors’ re-design submission for the replacement ceiling structure.

The projected date for the installation of the replaced pieces is within the next three months.

The VBC’s insurance company is paying the insurance claim for the removal and replacement of the ceiling structure that collapsed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Summer Shipley
Woman arrested on drug tafficking charge
Brian Martin pleads not guilty
Brian Martin pleads not guilty
WAFF 48's Kellie Miller reporting
Terminal improvements at Huntsville International Airport