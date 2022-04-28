Deals
More sunshine and warmer temps in the 70s & 80s to end the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fair skies and cool temps in the 40s will start off our Thursday morning. 

More sunshine is in the forecast for this afternoon with the wind shifting to the south, highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Winds will occasionally gust up to 20 miles per hour into the late afternoon.  More clouds will move in late tonight keeping things more mild for Friday morning, lows will be in the low to middle 50s.  A pleasant warming trend will round out the work and school week on Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s. 

The weekend looks to be a 50-50 split at this point with just isolated showers anticipated for Saturday afternoon, highs will be warmer in the lower 80s.  Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday.  Scattered to numerous showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday, this should start to wrap up by Sunday evening. 

The pattern looks to stay warm and a bit unsettled heading into next week with additional chances for rain and storms Monday and Tuesday.

