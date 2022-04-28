Deals
More sunshine and warmer temps in the 70s & 80s to end the week

By Brad Travis
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More clouds will move across the Tennessee Valley tonight and early Friday morning. A few sprinkles will be possible for the morning commute.

More sun will return Friday afternoon with highs around 80. Saturday will feature a few showers possibly late with highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 60s. The wind will increase late Saturday afternoon and gust to near 20 mph. Scattered showers and storms are forecast for the start of the day on Sunday. By the afternoon we should see some sunshine with highs returning into the lower 80s.

Rain chances will be around Monday and Tuesday.

