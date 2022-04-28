Lincoln County Humane Society fights for additional funding.

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - In a shelter that is beyond capacity the Humane Society of Lincoln County is facing a budget battle.

It receives $75,000 from the City of Fayetteville to also perform animal control services 24-7 but Shelter Management says they need more to do the job.

“Last year alone, we spent $35,000 just on food alone for dogs and cats, excuse me, for dogs and puppies. We spent $7,000 just on litter alone,” said Lincoln COunty Humane Society Director Resa Beasley.

To fill in the gap, the shelter holds up to 12 fundraisers a year provide adequate services.

Beasley says they’ve been under-funded for a long time, but with the increase in costs to animal care, the bare minimum won’t cut it.

She says the city has never questioned the quality of their work, but thinks that when medicine and vaccines aren’t covered by the city’s budget, their services should be treated like those the fire department or police.

“We are an essential service and we provide it to 570 square miles 24/7 and 365 days a year and it’s time for them to stand up and do something about.”

Byron Chism has adopted two dogs from the Lincoln County Humane Society and is a big advocate for adopting animals. He finds the lack of funding for the shelter a sad situation.

“Our animals are our lives. And we’ve just got to give them the love, give them the attention, take care of them, find them homes. Spay and neuter and get this to a healthy level and not take away from that, but add to that,” he says.

Beasley says it is now planning to stop providing animal control services altogether.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.