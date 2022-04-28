Deals
Inmate dies at Etowah County Detention Center

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation.
(WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a man died in the Etowah County Detention Center as announced Thursday.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, during a security check an inmate appeared to be in distress. The medical staff at the jail began administering medical care, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The deceased individual has been transported to the State Forensic Lab in Huntsville for examination. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and investigators have opened an investigation.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton released the following statement:

“At this time please keep the family of the victim in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.”

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

