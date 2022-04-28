Deals
Huntsville Botanical Gardens announces new “Tweetsville” features

(Source: Huntsville Botanical Garden)
(Source: Huntsville Botanical Garden)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New additions to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens’ “Tweetsville”, were unveiled on Thursday.

Some of the new features include an oversized bird nest and three tiny homes. The tiny homes show guests how a bird-friendly backyard can be created at home.

“Tweetsville is an example of how the Garden helps guests connect to nature in new and surprising ways,” chief executive officer of the Garden Sue Wagner said in a statement. “Birds, plants and people all need each other, and what we want to do in Tweetsville is explore that interconnectivity. We want guests to walk away with a better understanding of the role they play in their environment.”

The oversized bird nest was created by professional basket maker, Billy Ray Sims, and willow sculpture artist, Justin Roberts. The nest measures 25-feet in diameter and is four feet tall.

These new features are the second and final phase of the project. The first phase of the area was opened in March 2021.

