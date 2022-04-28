Huntsville Army Corps of Engineers sees large uptick in sustainability projects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Army Corps of Engineers in Huntsville has a lot of projects on its hands in 2022. The energy division has an influx of sustainability initiatives sent down from Washington D.C.

Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Kristen Bergeson says they have 24 new projects this year, a 400% increase from the six new projects in 2021.

She says they have 100 ongoing projects that span from 10 to 25 years.

Many of them are over $100 million, as their project at the Pentagon where they’re working to limit outages and make the lighting more environmentally friendly.

Army Corps of Engineers says these focus on making government buildings and installations more sustainable. It’s a part of the Army Energy Security Implementation Strategy that started in 2009.

The campaign’s goals is to achieve the following by 2030:

Eliminate energy waste Increase Energy Efficiency Reduce dependence on fossil fiels Conserve water resources Improve energy security

Leaders like the Energy Division Chief, Jon Winkler, said he believes the sudden rise in projects is because of the Biden administration’s focus on sustainability.

Winkler says these projects are combining sustainability and cybersecurity. “The projects we execute center around efficiency items, lighting replacements improvements to heating ventilation systems, simple things from the efficiency standpoint,” said Winkler. “We integrate resiliency projects with that. We may pull in solar, we’ll make a microgrid which is basically a self-contained energy production for critical facilities on the installation so we try to get that efficiency and resiliency together to generate a product for the army that helps them to get them to the army goals in reduction on greenhouse gases.”

Energy Implementation Branch Chief Michael Norton says it’s financially responsible for the army as well. Their clients don’t pay the up-front cost at the time of the installation. Contractors with the Army Corp of Engineers negotiate with local utilities or energy services to front the capital costs of the upgrades. They are later paid from the resulting savings.

