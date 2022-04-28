Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Georgia and Payton visit the green ahead of the Huntsville Championship

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Championship is in full swing so Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers took a trip to The Ledges Golf Course to check in with pro golfer Blayne Barber.

RELATED: HUNTSVILLE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP EXPECTED TO BRING IN $1M

The tournament tees off Thursday, April 28 and goes all weekend until Sunday, May 1. For more information and tickets, visit HuntsvilleChampionship.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man arrested in connection to 1988 cold case investigation
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville