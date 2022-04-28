Georgia and Payton visit the green ahead of the Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Championship is in full swing so Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers took a trip to The Ledges Golf Course to check in with pro golfer Blayne Barber.

The tournament tees off Thursday, April 28 and goes all weekend until Sunday, May 1. For more information and tickets, visit HuntsvilleChampionship.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.