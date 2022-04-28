Deals
Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Madison County

Vander Mingledolph
Vander Mingledolph(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies seized fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Madison County Street Crimes Unit received information from Georgia authorities in reference to a man who was traveling to Madison County in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The S.C.U. and MCSO narcotics investigators set up surveillance along the man’s suspected route.

Fentanyl and cocaine seized during Madison County traffic stop.
Fentanyl and cocaine seized during Madison County traffic stop.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies located the suspect and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, nearly five ounces of cocaine and four ounces of fentanyl were located.

Vander Mingledolph, 36, was arrested on two counts of drug trafficking, according to the MCSO. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $500,500 bond.

