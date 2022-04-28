Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ladies, have you ever been shopping and walked away from the cart with your purse sitting there? Here’s your reminder to not let that happen again after a woman was taken for thousands of dollars.

Can you help recognize the shopping crooks and others in this week’s Crime Stoppers?

A crime happened to an elderly woman while she was shopping. Her wallet was stolen right from her shopping cart.

Fast forward to the duo at a Publix, then a Walgreens and a Best Buy buying gift cards and a Macbook. Police say they spent over $2,000 within two hours of the victim’s wallet being stolen.

Do you recognize them?

The Crimestoppers still want to Kristina Marie Blair who allegedly sold liquor as a cashier at a local store, canceled the receipt and pocketed the money from the register.

Police want to find Emily Grayson Rider. They say she opened a checking account, closed it immediately and used the starter checks to get money.

Can you help track down Zachary Shawn Cox who’s wanted for trying to distribute fentanyl in the valley?

Police want to charge Ashley Nicole Carroll for heroin possession.

The Crime Stoppers also want to find Kyle Matthew Givens, by law he needs to let law enforcement know where he’s living as a convicted sex offender.

If your tip leads to any of these valleys wanted - you can earn up to a $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

