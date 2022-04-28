Deals
Child, 4, drowns in swimming pool at Decatur home

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 4-year-old child died after drowning in a swimming pool in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at a home in the 17000 block of Mead Street around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy in a pool behind the home. The child was transported to Parkway Hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after. DPD says no foul play is not suspected in this case. An investigation determined the death be due to drowning.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

