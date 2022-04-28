Deals
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday

By Kellie Miller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing two people, including a Sheffield Police Officer, will appear before a judge Thursday.

Brian Martin is accused of shooting and killing Officer Nick Risner and his longtime friend, William Mealback in October. A second officer was also wounded in the incident.

Attorney Rebecca Green Thomason is now representing Martin. She said Martin could have waived Thursday’s arraignment, but said that Martin wanted to be there to plead not guilty in person. Thomason said Martin will likely be pleading not guilty, and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Colbert County. Previously, the Colbert County DA’s Office said it plans to pursue the death penalty against Martin. WAFF reached out to the prosecutors for an update and has not heard back yet.

This all stems from a shootout on Oct. 1, 2021. Prosecutors say Martin killed his friend, William Mealback, then shot at the officers who were called to the scene. On Jan. 7, Brian Martin was indicted on three counts of capital murder, three counts of attempt to commit murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail. WAFF 48′s Kailey Schuyler will be in the courtroom for this hearing and bring you updates.

