The best new perfumes for Mother’s Day gifts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mother’s Day is coming up and if you’re still thinking of a way to show those wonderful women in your life some love, a fragrance always makes for a sweet, personalized gift.

Spring and summer are the perfect months to try out the florals and fruity scents. But don’t forget about the timeless classics either.

Known as the “Fragrance Queen” Linda Levy is sharing her expertise on the best new scents

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.