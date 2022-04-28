Alabama native, American Idol alum Paul McDonald ready to play Panoply Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re from Huntsville, you probably know the name Paul McDonald.

The musician is an Alabama native who once played football for the Huntsville High Panthers and practiced his poetry on the side. After his time at Auburn University, he launched a music career and made us even more proud when he made it to season 10 of American Idol.

The raspy singer has a folk sound that can’t be missed. Though, some of his new work leans more into the alternative and indie rock genres.

You can hear McDonald live when he plays a hometown show at Panoply Arts Festival. The artist said closing out the weekend with his own music is a full-circle moment for him as he used to submit his own artwork to the festival as a teenager.

If you want to see the musician at work, you can catch Paul McDonald Sunday, May 1 in Big Spring Park from 4:30 - 6 p.m.

