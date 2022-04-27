Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thur-Mon
Thur-Mon(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunshine for your Wednesday afternoon.

Highs reach into the lower 70s for your day with clear skies. We will continue to warm up for the next several days, eventually breaking into the 80s. Dry for the workweek!

By Friday we will notice clouds beginning to move in, but for the most part continue our dry streak… Rain will move into our forecast by the weekend with showers and storms expected.

Into the 80s by the weekend with showers spilling over into the workweek.

