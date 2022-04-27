Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Wayne Farms expanding with new production line

The facility upgrade will add 80 positions to the complex.
Wayne Farms
Wayne Farms
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wayne Farms announced the completion and expansion of its Decatur Prepared Foods Facility on Wednesday.

The new production line — Production Line 51 — will add to nine existing production lines at the facility. 80 positions will be added to the complex, bringing the total number of workers to more than 1,100.

The new line can produce roasted and steamed bone-in wing products and it will increase production by more than 42 million pounds each year.

“This new line is an investment for our company and our customers—we’ll be able to quickly scale to meet their needs and also offer new products and solutions,” Senior Director of Prepared Foods Heath Loyd said in a statement.

The complex produces chicken entrées, appetizers and menu ingredient items for restaurants, foodservice and retail customers. Vice President of Prepared Foods Wayne Farms, Tom Bell, said demand for Wayne Farms’ products is up and that makes this upgrade even more significant.

“Consumption is up and demand for prepared, easy-to-serve chicken has never been higher,” Bell said in a statement. “With this new line, the opportunities for Wayne Farms and for our customers goes to a new level.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County
Crews responding to fire in Madison
Crews respond to house fire in Madison
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
Florence Police searching for burglar

Latest News

President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama
Thompson Jr. was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Frank Jones
Hartselle man arrested for murder
Jarvis Burns was arrested for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville
Alabama A&M wins Home Depot Retool Your School Competition (Source: Alabama A&M University)
Alabama A&M wins 2022 Home Depot Retool Your School competition