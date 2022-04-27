Wayne Farms expanding with new production line

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wayne Farms announced the completion and expansion of its Decatur Prepared Foods Facility on Wednesday.

The new production line — Production Line 51 — will add to nine existing production lines at the facility. 80 positions will be added to the complex, bringing the total number of workers to more than 1,100.

The new line can produce roasted and steamed bone-in wing products and it will increase production by more than 42 million pounds each year.

“This new line is an investment for our company and our customers—we’ll be able to quickly scale to meet their needs and also offer new products and solutions,” Senior Director of Prepared Foods Heath Loyd said in a statement.

The complex produces chicken entrées, appetizers and menu ingredient items for restaurants, foodservice and retail customers. Vice President of Prepared Foods Wayne Farms, Tom Bell, said demand for Wayne Farms’ products is up and that makes this upgrade even more significant.

“Consumption is up and demand for prepared, easy-to-serve chicken has never been higher,” Bell said in a statement. “With this new line, the opportunities for Wayne Farms and for our customers goes to a new level.”

