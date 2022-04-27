The Warmup Continues

Deals
First Alert Weather
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beautiful weather across the Tennessee Valley continues today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a bit warmer as they top out in the low to mid 70s, with a few breezes possible into the afternoon and early evening. Expect overnight lows to once again be chilly as we dip into the low and mid 40s.

We’ll steadily warm up as we head into the end of your work week with mid and upper 70s by tomorrow and low and mid 80s by the weekend. Still remaining dry across the region, but rain moves back into the forecast overnight Saturday into Sunday with an approaching cold front. Plan on scattered to numerous showers and storms with our wettest day still remaining on Sunday. We’re still not looking at any severe weather associated with this system at this time, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are our main threats, with the possibility of small hail being our lowest threat.

An unsettled pattern is in store as we head into the beginning of next week with more chances for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. No specifics on timing just yet, but we’re looking to dry back out by mid-week next week.

