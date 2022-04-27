Vigil held in Lauderdale County to remember the lives of those lost to violent crimes

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Lauderdale County community gathered on Tuesday to remember those in the community who have lost their lives to violent crime.

Lauderdale County is ensuring that citizens lost to violent crimes are not forgotten.

“We have seen record-high homicide rates in this country. Violent crimes at levels we haven’t seen for decades,” said Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) organized a vigil at Wilson Park in Downtown Florence to emphasize the importance of help in the community.

“When my brother was murdered, there was no VOCAL. I know how important this is for us to be here and say we have walked in your shoes and cried your tears.”

VOCAL provides support to victims of violent crimes.

Speakers say your neighbors are impacted by these crimes more than you might realize.

“Domestic violence affects one in three females. So if you just look around and think one in three.”

VOCAL has been fighting for victims’ rights and will continue to do so.

“Today because of vocal because of crime victims like you and me we have 29 crime victim’s laws.”

81 percent of the inmates in Alabama’s prisons are there due to violent offenses.

Marshall says he will continue to fight to make sure criminals do not get out early and stop violent crimes.

