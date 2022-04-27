Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Vigil held in Lauderdale County to remember the lives of those lost to violent crimes

Vigil held in Lauderdale County for those who lost their lives to violent crimes.
Vigil held in Lauderdale County for those who lost their lives to violent crimes.(WAFF)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Lauderdale County community gathered on Tuesday to remember those in the community who have lost their lives to violent crime.

Lauderdale County is ensuring that citizens lost to violent crimes are not forgotten.

“We have seen record-high homicide rates in this country. Violent crimes at levels we haven’t seen for decades,” said Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) organized a vigil at Wilson Park in Downtown Florence to emphasize the importance of help in the community.

“When my brother was murdered, there was no VOCAL. I know how important this is for us to be here and say we have walked in your shoes and cried your tears.”

VOCAL provides support to victims of violent crimes.

Speakers say your neighbors are impacted by these crimes more than you might realize.

“Domestic violence affects one in three females. So if you just look around and think one in three.”

VOCAL has been fighting for victims’ rights and will continue to do so.

“Today because of vocal because of crime victims like you and me we have 29 crime victim’s laws.”

81 percent of the inmates in Alabama’s prisons are there due to violent offenses.

Marshall says he will continue to fight to make sure criminals do not get out early and stop violent crimes.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Douglas Brooks Hamilton.
Boaz man pleads guilty kidnapping, possession of matter
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
Artemis I
Space Launch System Manager Sharon Cobb talks Artemis I timelines
New Artemis I timeslines
New Artemis I timelines