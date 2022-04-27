SWAT team discovers Oxycodone, two firearms in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office discovered Oxycodone, two firearms and marijuana while executing a search warrant Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarvis Burns Jr. and charged him with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, one of the firearms that it found was reportedly stolen from the Huntsville Police Department.

In a post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they say that Burns Jr. was arrested near the 4100 block of Newson Rd. in Huntsville.

Investigators seized the drugs, firearms and a large quantity of suspected drug proceeds.

