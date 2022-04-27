Remembering victims of 2018 car crash in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It has been four years since three teenagers tragically died in a single car wreck in Lauderdale County.

Community members and the families of the victims are still trying to pick up the pieces.

”I was their last hug. I gave them all a hug. I told them I would have everything ready to go for the S’mores when they get back,” said Brandi McGee, the mother of Kaylee.

Braden Turner, Coby Hines, Tyler Nelson, Kaylee McGee, and Kate Boggus were all at the McGee’s house before leaving to take a trip to Sonic.

According to the McGee family, they noticed that the teens had taken a longer route to the restaurant; they started to worry when they realized they had been gone too long.

“We actually got an alert on Life360, and they were on [Lauderdale] 30, and immediately on Life360, Kaylee was spinning,” said Mrs. McGee.

Life360 is an app with advanced crash detection and emergency response features, according to the company’s website.

The McGee family says they tried to call each teen, but no one answered their phones. Soon after, they experienced a parent’s worst nightmare.

Turner, 17, Hines, 16, and Nelson, 16, were killed that Thursday, Apr. 26, in a car crash. The wreck happened on Lauderdale 30 in St. Florian just before 10 p.m. They were all students at Wilson High School.

“Right after, it was a complete blur,” said Christi Nelson, Tyler’s mother.

“We had a large loss when we lost those three young boys because they were the salt of the earth. They were first class,” said Tom Sibley, Senior Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church.

The two teenage girls, McGee and Boggus, were also injured. At the time, they were both 16 years old and attending Florence High School.

McGee, who is permanently injured, was the only survivor in the backseat of the car. According to her parents, Brandi and Jeremy, she suffered many life-threatening injuries. She also had several major surgeries and suffered a broken neck, femur, and pelvis.

Doctors told the McGee family that she could no longer do strenuous activities, like jet skiing or riding on roller coasters.

The McGee’s say their daughter still struggles mentally and physically four years later.

“People don’t realize how we literally put one foot in front of the other every single day. Kaylee struggles really bad. She struggles with survivor’s guilt, really bad,” said Brandi McGee.

“We’ve lived in protection of her, but people don’t have a clue. They don’t have a clue what the driver took from us that night,” Mrs. McGee added.

Boggus was driving the car. She was indicted on three counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault for the wreck.

In 2019, she was granted youthful offender status. Later, she was sentenced to two years probation and community service.

Both the Nelson and McGee families believe the court system failed them, the other victims, and their families.

”To me, it made me feel like my son’s life didn’t matter and that those other two boys’ lives didn’t matter. There was a video of them from that night in the car. They had no idea what was going on, and because of her choices and her actions, those boys lost their lives,” said Mrs. Nelson.

“I raised my boys that your choices and your actions have consequences. And to me, she wasn’t held accountable for her actions that night,” Mrs. Nelson added.

The families say although they are still mourning and many days are difficult, their faith keeps them going.

“We still rely on our church family and God,” said Michael Montgomery, the grandfather of Tyler Nelson.

According to the families, the crash brought the community together.

“The support of the community was just phenomenal, outstanding. I mean it was just amazing to see how well the community came together through all of it,” said Mrs. Nelson.

“This tragedy brought our community together. It didn’t matter what denomination [you were] –whether you were a Christian or not. It brought our community together,” said Mr. Sibley.

Liberty Baptist Church and the victims’ families are preparing to build a gym and family life center in their honor, according to Mr. Sibley.

The center will be built in Waterloo and will provide young people with a safe place to enjoy fun activities. Mr. Sibley says this is what the teenage boys wanted.

He also says they will need the community’s assistance in getting it built.

If you’re interested in helping, you can donate to libertybaptistflorence.com. You can also mail it directly to the church. Mr. Sibley says make sure you specify that you’re donating to the gym/building fund.

