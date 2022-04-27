Deals
President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama

(Source: President Biden / Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles.

President Biden will visit Troy on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to a Tweet by Lockheed Martin News.

The Biden-Harris Administration is providing the missiles to Ukraine and Ukrainians are using them to defend against the Russian invasion.

Per the White House additional details to follow.

