Panoply Arts Festival keeping the art alive after 40 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The beloved Panoply Arts Festival is returning to Huntsville for its 40th year!

The festival that started as more of an art project by the Junior League of Huntsville is now a huge festival that brings in thousands of people every year.

Stroll through Big Spring Park and visit more than 100 visual artists, hear some live music or watch a dance performance. Grab a snack from a local food truck and find plenty of family-friendly activities and projects to get involved in and even take home some of your own work!

The festival kicks off Friday, April 29th and runs through Sunday, May 1. Weekend passes are $18 and only available online until 4 p.m., Friday, April 29. Day passes are $10 and are available in advance online or at the gate, and kids 12 and under are admitted to the festival for free!

This year’s festival features some critically acclaimed headlining performers: Hero the Band, The Suffers and Paul McDonald. New to the festival this year is the Art OutLoud performance stage that will feature local authors, poets, spoken word artists and comedians.

For more information and to get tickets, visit ArtsHuntsville.org.

