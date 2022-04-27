Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Panoply Arts Festival keeping the art alive after 40 years

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The beloved Panoply Arts Festival is returning to Huntsville for its 40th year!

The festival that started as more of an art project by the Junior League of Huntsville is now a huge festival that brings in thousands of people every year.

Stroll through Big Spring Park and visit more than 100 visual artists, hear some live music or watch a dance performance. Grab a snack from a local food truck and find plenty of family-friendly activities and projects to get involved in and even take home some of your own work!

The festival kicks off Friday, April 29th and runs through Sunday, May 1. Weekend passes are $18 and only available online until 4 p.m., Friday, April 29. Day passes are $10 and are available in advance online or at the gate, and kids 12 and under are admitted to the festival for free!

This year’s festival features some critically acclaimed headlining performers: Hero the Band, The Suffers and Paul McDonald. New to the festival this year is the Art OutLoud performance stage that will feature local authors, poets, spoken word artists and comedians.

For more information and to get tickets, visit ArtsHuntsville.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County
Crews responding to fire in Madison
Crews respond to house fire in Madison
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
Florence Police searching for burglar