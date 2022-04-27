Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mini bike driver is critically injured after a crash in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Pueblo Drive around 7:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe the driver of the mini bike exited a driveway in the path of the oncoming vehicle. The Huntsville Police Department is investigating this wreck.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

