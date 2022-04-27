Huntsville Golf Championship expected to bring in $1M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Golfers are headed to the green for the 2022 Huntsville Championship!

Players on the Korn Ferry Tour will compete in the tournament happening at The Ledges Golf Course beginning Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May. This tour is a stepping stone for golfers to get their PGA Tour card.

The tournament is expected to bring $1Million to the area and others are hoping it will bring more golf to the Rocket City.

The first round tees off Thursday. You can still get at HuntsvilleChampionship.com.

