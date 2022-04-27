How to make a traditional Mint Julep for the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racing fans across the country are getting ready for the fastest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby! Traditions run very deep with the race, one of those being a Mint Julep!

The Mint Julep is the official cocktail of the Derby and that’s why we’re learning how to make one from one of the pros.

Old Forester Master Taster, Jackie Zykan shows us how to make a Traditional Mint Julep.

Traditional Mint Julep

2 oz. Old Forester 86 Proof

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

8-10 mint leaves

3 mint sprigs for garnish

Instructions:

Pack mint julep cup with crushed ice.

In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, syrup, and mint leaves.

Lightly bruise mint leaves with a muddler, strain contents into julep cup. Garnish with 3 generous sprigs of mint.

*Make sure to slap mint. Make sure to insert a straw into the ice near mint.

