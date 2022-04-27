Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

How to make a traditional Mint Julep for the Kentucky Derby

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racing fans across the country are getting ready for the fastest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby! Traditions run very deep with the race, one of those being a Mint Julep!

The Mint Julep is the official cocktail of the Derby and that’s why we’re learning how to make one from one of the pros.

Old Forester Master Taster, Jackie Zykan shows us how to make a Traditional Mint Julep.

Traditional Mint Julep

Instructions:

  • Pack mint julep cup with crushed ice.
  • In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, syrup, and mint leaves.
  • Lightly bruise mint leaves with a muddler, strain contents into julep cup. Garnish with 3 generous sprigs of mint.
  • *Make sure to slap mint. Make sure to insert a straw into the ice near mint.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
Crews responding to fire in Madison
Crews respond to house fire in Madison
Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
Florence Police searching for burglar