Hearts for the Homeless supply will be open through Friday

The Hearts for the Homeless supply drive will take place in Athens through Friday.(Exit Realty Group)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Exit Realty Downhome group partnered with the Travis Manion Foundation to hold a donation supply drive for local homeless people.

The supply drive started Monday at 10 a.m. and will be going on every day this week between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In a release, the supply drive is asking for water, canned goods, laundry detergent, deodorant, razors and many other things.

The drive is being held at 115 S. Marion St. Athens, Alabama.

