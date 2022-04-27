Hearts for the Homeless supply will be open through Friday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Exit Realty Downhome group partnered with the Travis Manion Foundation to hold a donation supply drive for local homeless people.

The supply drive started Monday at 10 a.m. and will be going on every day this week between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In a release, the supply drive is asking for water, canned goods, laundry detergent, deodorant, razors and many other things.

The drive is being held at 115 S. Marion St. Athens, Alabama.

