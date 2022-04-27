Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a 74-year-old man last night for the murder of an 85-year-old Frank Jones.
On Tuesday, investigators with the Hartselle Police Department arrested Herbert Thompson Jr. for the murder of Jones.
At approximately 4:38 p.m. on April 26, officers responded to a call in reference to harassment near the 2300 block of Bonnie Dale Ln. in Hartselle. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jones dead from gunshot wounds.
Officers thought of Thompson as a suspect throughout the investigation before they then arrested him for murder.
Thompson is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
