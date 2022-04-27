Deals
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder

Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.(Hartselle Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a 74-year-old man last night for the murder of an 85-year-old Frank Jones.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Hartselle Police Department arrested Herbert Thompson Jr. for the murder of Jones.

At approximately 4:38 p.m. on April 26, officers responded to a call in reference to harassment near the 2300 block of Bonnie Dale Ln. in Hartselle. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jones dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers thought of Thompson as a suspect throughout the investigation before they then arrested him for murder.

Thompson is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Inv. Burgess arrested Herbert Whitney Thompson Jr., age 74, of Hartselle for Murder....

Posted by Hartselle Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

