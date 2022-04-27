Holocaust Remembrance Day: Jewish leaders host fundraiser for Huntsville synagogue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jewish leaders in Huntsville are honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom Hashoah, with a luncheon to raise money for a local synagogue, Temple B’nai Sholom.

The official Jewish holiday remembers the six million Jewish people, and millions of other marginalized people who were killed by the Germans during the Holocaust. The fundraiser committee is hosting the Inspiring Hope Luncheon to raise money to preserve the historic Huntsville temple to keep its small and tight-knit community strong.

The honorary guest is Frieda Rothman, a grandchild of four Holocaust survivors. She’s also the CEO and designer of a jewelry brand inspired by her family and the hope, strength and resiliency they needed to live through the concentration camps.

One of the luncheon’s hosts, Dr. Louis Weiner, also has a special connection to the Holocaust. He helped bring a Torah taken from Jews during the Holocaust to Temple B’nai Shalom. He says it’s important to remember the Holocaust because many people stood idly by and watched the Holocaust happen in Germany in the 1930′s. Dr. Weiner says he wants to people to stand up when they see signs of genocide happening in their own communities.

He says it’s he to remind people outside of the Jewish faith that this horrible event even happened.

“We have a number of my wife’s Christian friends coming,” said Dr. Weiner. “An event like this gives a wider distribution outside the Jewish community that the holocaust existed and genocide still exists.”

It’s especially poignant today when the lack of education and misinformation about the Holocaust are reportedly growing. The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany conducted a survey reporting almost two-thirds of Millenials and Generation Z are unclear about the basic facts of the genocide. It reports that they thought the death toll of Jewish people was less than two million when in reality it was almost triple. The researchers also found that one out of ten young people believe Jewish people caused the Holocaust.

They believe anti-Semitic social media plays a large role in misinformation. The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany reports that half of the millennials and Generation Z saw Holocaust denial or distortion posts on social media or elsewhere online.

Organizers of the luncheon fundraiser on April 27 hope to spread the truth about the impact of the Holocaust. Registration is closed for the event but anyone can donate to Temple B’nai Sholom by clicking here.

