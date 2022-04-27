Deals
Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Chalysse...
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Chalysse Duanne Thomas.((Source: Montgomery Police Department))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Montgomery girl, who police say has not been seen in nearly a week.

The Montgomery Police Department is now asking the public for help finding Chalysse Duanne Thomas, who is believed to be in danger.

Thomas was last seen on April 21 around 1:30 p.m. She was wearing a black sweat suit, lined in white, with gold on the sleeves, a brown bonnet cap, black furry slides with fur across the top, and black glasses, the police department said.

The missing girl was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Thomas is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

