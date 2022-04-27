DeKalb County man allegedly consumed meth while resisting arrest

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old Rainsville man was arrested in Sylvania Monday for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence among other things.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that it had received information about a residence in Sylvania and when the narcotics unit responded, Christopher Franco attempted to flee.

The Sheriff’s Office says that while Franco was fleeing, he consumed what agents suspect was methamphetamines.

During a search of the residence, additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

