Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

DeKalb County man allegedly consumed meth while resisting arrest

Christopher Franco attempted to consume methamphetamines while resisting arrest.
Christopher Franco attempted to consume methamphetamines while resisting arrest.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old Rainsville man was arrested in Sylvania Monday for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence among other things.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that it had received information about a residence in Sylvania and when the narcotics unit responded, Christopher Franco attempted to flee.

The Sheriff’s Office says that while Franco was fleeing, he consumed what agents suspect was methamphetamines.

During a search of the residence, additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

More information will be added as it becomes made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County
Crews responding to fire in Madison
Crews respond to house fire in Madison
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Alabama A&M wins Home Depot Retool Your School Competition (Source: Alabama A&M University)
Alabama A&M wins 2022 Home Depot Retool Your School competition
Alabama A&M wins Home Depot Retool Your School Competition
Alabama A&M wins Home Depot Retool Your School Competition
Herbert Thompson, 74, was arrested for murder Tuesday night.
Hartselle senior citizen arrested for murder
How some in Alabama are observing Holocaust Remembrance Day
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Jewish leaders host fundraiser for Huntsville synagogue