Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is the Shoals’ latest place to shop local
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hope and Brian Williamson started a farmers market in Florence years ago as a way to bring local growers together.
Now, they’ve opened up their own store, Cottonwood Farm & Grocery in the heart of downtown. It’s a one-stop shop for local meats, produce, flowers, cheeses and more. You can also find great options for gluten-free diets, vegan and everything in-between.
Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is located at 318 N. Court Street right next to 306 BBQ and Trowbridges.
