Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is the Shoals’ latest place to shop local

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hope and Brian Williamson started a farmers market in Florence years ago as a way to bring local growers together.

Now, they’ve opened up their own store, Cottonwood Farm & Grocery in the heart of downtown. It’s a one-stop shop for local meats, produce, flowers, cheeses and more. You can also find great options for gluten-free diets, vegan and everything in-between.

Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is located at 318 N. Court Street right next to 306 BBQ and Trowbridges.

