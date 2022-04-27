Cool start with warmer 70s and sun this afternoon

Fair skies and chilly temps in the 40s will start off our Wednesday morning.

Despite the cooler start, abundant sunshine will quickly boost our temperatures into the low to middle 70s during the afternoon with a northeast wind between 5-15 miles per hour. Another clear and cool night is expected with Thursday morning lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s. A pleasant warming trend will round out the work and school week on Thursday and Friday with both days seeing plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend looks to be a 50-50 split at this point with just isolated showers anticipated for Saturday afternoon, highs will be warmer in the lower 80s. Rain showers and isolated storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday.

The pattern looks to stay warm and a bit unsettled heading into next week with additional chances for rain and storms Monday and Tuesday.

