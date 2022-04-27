Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Cool start with warmer 70s and sun this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fair skies and chilly temps in the 40s will start off our Wednesday morning. 

Despite the cooler start, abundant sunshine will quickly boost our temperatures into the low to middle 70s during the afternoon with a northeast wind between 5-15 miles per hour.  Another clear and cool night is expected with Thursday morning lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s.  A pleasant warming trend will round out the work and school week on Thursday and Friday with both days seeing plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

The weekend looks to be a 50-50 split at this point with just isolated showers anticipated for Saturday afternoon, highs will be warmer in the lower 80s.  Rain showers and isolated storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday.  Scattered to numerous showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday. 

The pattern looks to stay warm and a bit unsettled heading into next week with additional chances for rain and storms Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County
Crews responding to fire in Madison
Crews respond to house fire in Madison
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
Florence Police searching for burglar

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4