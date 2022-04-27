Candidates for Madison County Schools superintendent gather ahead of May 24 election

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - There is less than a month before electors head to the ballots to cast their vote in this year’s 2022 primary election.

There are three Republican candidates in the race for Madison County Schools superintendent. Since there is not a Democratic candidate, the winner of the primary election will be the next superintendent of Madison County Schools.

Current superintendent, Allen Perkins, was appointed in 2019 and will not seek reelection.

The three candidates in the 2022 election are Sparkman High School Principal, Chris Shaw, Meridianville Middle School principal, Cameron Whitlow and personnel director at the central office, Ken Kubik.

Shaw said voters should choose him because he is prepared for the position.

“You’re going to get someone that is passionate and is going to give 100 percent,” Shaw said. “Every decision I make is what’s best for students.”

Whitlow is the principal at Meridianville Middle School. He also served in education in Montgomery County and he plans to make school safety a focus as superintendent.

“We’ve done a very good job in Madison County having SRO’s (School Resource Officers) in all of our schools,” Whitlow said. “... I think it is an awesome opportunity to provide schools with security team members that can provide some support when an administrator can’t be where he needs to be at a given time. That’s one of the things that I think is paramount, especially with schools that don’t have an SRO.”

“If we can definitely get some security support in those schools and of course begin to expand that in our district, it will definitely support us having safer schools,” Whitlow added.

Kubik said that some areas are not prepared for the increase in student population.

“The growth is happening faster than the preparations could possibly be,” Kubik said. “That is going to have to be a priority because we have growth in the Hazel Green-Meridianville area, the Buckhorn area and there is still [growth] in the Sparkman area as well as Gurley and New Hope.”

“We’re getting growth across this district,” Kubik added. “So, we’re going to have to look at all the different options as far as what we can do. Do we have the ability to leverage money? Do we need to look at a school? Do we need to look at rezoning? All of those have to be options on the table in order for us to go ahead and adequately provide an environment for those kids.”

Voters can choose the next superintendent of Madison County Schools on May 24.

