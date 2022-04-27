Deals
Boaz man pleads guilty kidnapping, possession of matter

Douglas Brooks Hamilton.
Douglas Brooks Hamilton.(Source: Boaz Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in a kidnapping and child porn case.

The case against Douglas Brooks Hamilton led investigators to a hotel room in Collinsville back in 2019. Hamilton was found with an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing. Hamilton’s wife, Misty Priest, was also arrested. She was charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Hamilton pleaded guilty to kidnapping and possession of obscene matter. He will consecutively serve 15 years for the kidnapping charge and 10 years for the possession of obscene matter charge. Brooks will spend a total of 25 years in prison.

His wife Misty Priest also entered a guilty plea for endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced to 12 months in the Marshall County Jail and 24 months probation.

New Artemis I timelines