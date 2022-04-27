Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - New insight on what may have happened before a former Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a customer in Hueytown. We’ve learned that customer has burns on her chest and back, but her attorney says she was able to protect her face.

“This was a very, very unprovoked incident,” Ryan Canon with Morris Bart and Associates who is representing the victim said.

The victim’s attorney tells WBRC the hot grease incident at Arby’s started when she didn’t receive an answer at the restaurant’s intercom while trying to order at least a couple of milkshakes for her kids who were in the car. So, she pulled to the window. He says that’s when things escalated when Hairston tried placing an order.

“Some choice words were said by the manager that was working the window that were certainly not well received, but neither was there retaliation or provoking,” Canon said.

Shortly thereafter, police say the manager threw hot grease on Hairston who suffered second degree burns over a large portion of her body. She’s being treated at UAB.

The victim is not wasting any time suing Arby’s and the former manager.

From what Canon understands, his client and the manager don’t know each other, and this was their first interaction. Canon says he wants Arby’s to release the video of the incident. At this point, he’s still waiting to hear directly from Arby’s.

“Which is contrary to their statement of doing everything they can to help aide in the recovery,” Canon said.

Canon says his client is in good spirts despite her pain. She likely has a long recovery ahead both physically and emotionally.

“We’ve all seen movies where someone has been burned and you see the marks and it is what you would expect and its bad. And I can’t imagine going through what she’s going through,” Canon said.

We’re told the victim went through another surgery today and is still in a lot of pain.

Arby’s reiterated its previous statement when reacting to the lawsuit calling the former employee’s actions reprehensible.

“We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”- an Arby’s spokesperson said.

We haven’t been able to reach the former manager Shea Peoples for comment. She’s facing a first-degree assault charge and has since bonded out of jail.

