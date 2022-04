HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University was announced as the winner of the Home Depot Retool Your School competition for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

The university competed in Cluster 1 of the competition and won $75,000 for campus improvements. Watch the video below to see the announcement.

This is the second year in a row that the school has won the competition.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.