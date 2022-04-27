Deals
1,500 associates to be hired by Food City

Food City will be hosting a hiring event Thursday.
Food City will be hosting a hiring event Thursday.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food City will be hosting a hiring event Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with the goal of hiring 1,500 full-time or part-time positions within the company.

The positions include entry-level and experienced, skilled positions. Some of the jobs include meat cutter, cake decorator along with warehousing positions.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online at FoodCity.com or they can go to their local store and fill out an application. You can also attend the event held at your local Food City Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

