WATCH LIVE: AG Steve Marshall, local Sheffield officials honoring Sgt. Nick Risner on Tuesday

Sgt. Nick Risner lost his life in the line of duty October 2021.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is honoring Sergeant Nick Risner at the Sheffield Police Department on Tuesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Marshall, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry and other local officials will all pay tribute to Sgt. Risner during the ceremony. Sgt. Risner lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 2, 2021.

A full livestream of the ceremony can be seen at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

