Shark-tank style competition chooses University of Aabama as finalists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s one thing to earn a spot in a national competition, it’s another to make it to the top 25. That’s what a group of students from The University of Alabama has done as they prepare for the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Four college entrepreneur teams, including the University of Alabama, are hoping their ventures to help the environment will take home the $50,000 first-place prize to start their business. The competition is taking place April 28-30 at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, MN. Teams from across America will be in Minneapolis to take part in “Shark Tank” style pitches.

Alabama’s team consists of students Dalton Morris, Michael Malone, Bryan Gyenes and Hunter Cejka who are presenting “Reboot Reforestation.” The idea develops, manufactures, and operates drone technology to plant trees and monitor ecosystems at scale, faster, more affordable, and with less labor than competitors.

