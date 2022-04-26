Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Alec Baldwin is approached by a law enforcement official after the shooting on the set of the...
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Trial opens for ex-NYPD officer charged in Capitol riot