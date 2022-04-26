Pleasant Grove PD search for missing 21-year-old woman

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend.

Tremia Lashay Sanders is a black female, 5′2″ in height about 118 pounds.

She was last seen on April 23 in Pleasant Grove wearing a Nike dry fit shirt black athletic pants and red and white crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PG Police Department at 205-744-1735

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.