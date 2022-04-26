Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.(Adobe Stock)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials said Tuesday that they have not found a link between cases of a mysterious liver disease outbreak in children.

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.

“So far there is no connection between the cases and no association to travel,” said Andrea Ammon, director at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm.

She said the disease appears in previously healthy children, with cases reported across the European continent, in Israel and in the United States.

Ammon said some cases have led to acute liver failure that has required a transplant.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said that at least one death has been reported in connection with the outbreak. The U.N. health agency said the cases were reported in children aged between 1 month and 16 years. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but research is continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar

Latest News

There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood
Driver License Centers reopen on Tuesday
Drivers license offices reopen with new updates to potentially cut down wait time