Noella’s Flowers: Huntsville’s newest place to buy some blooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL is taking you to the cutest new shop to find some of the best blooms around Huntsville.

Noella’s Flowers came about not long after customers started following around Erica Hardesty and her vintage Ford filled with flowers. Noella’s Flower Truck is known for popping up around different areas of Huntsville and selling flowers or build-your-own bouquets.

While the truck, Phoebe, is still making appearances, you can now shop from Noella’s Flowers storefront! The one-stop-shop allows you can pick out a few flowers and even a card or small gift to treat yourself or your loved ones.

Noella’s Flowers storefront is located at Stovehouse in Huntsville next to Charlie Foster’s and Pimentos.

